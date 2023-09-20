West Valley art gallery honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with free exhibit

SURPRISE, AZ — Around every corner inside The West Valley Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise, you’ll be immersed in the beauty and talent honoring the Hispanic culture.

“Very bright and bold,” said Daisy Brady the gallery's curator, describing some of the paintings now gracing the walls.

For the next month, they’re hosting Imprint Viva La Cultura. An exhibit putting the spotlight on Latino artists from around the state.

“To introduce their culture and their stories through artwork is an exhilarating experience,” said Brady.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, artists like Kathy Cano-Murillo also known as the Crafty Chica, are getting their chance to share what it means to be a third-generation Mexican American.

“This is such a time to spotlight the creativity, the talent, our community, all of it, and shine that light on all of the beautiful things that we bring to the world,” said Cano-Murillo.

She’s showcasing her shadow boxes as part of the exhibit. They're created with pages from books she’s written and fabric she’s made. Every detail is an expression of where she comes from.

“Even though we’re all Latino artists, our work is so different,” said Cano-Murillo.

“You see just how amazing and rich this culture is, its color, its music, its celebration,” said painter and dancer Martha Hernandez-Polanco.

She’s unveiling the works that help share her life story and honor the people who guided her along the way.

“This one [highlights] my mom being my bridge to Mexico because I came here when I was three years old,” said Hernandez-Polanco pointing to one of her more personal paintings showing a silhouette of her mom walking hand in hand with her daughter.

Now through October 20, they invite you to experience it for yourself and in doing so, gain a better understanding of the importance of this diverse community.

For more information on this exhibit, click here.