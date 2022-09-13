Valley mom's business thriving with help from Unlimited Potential

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this week, ABC15 is taking a closer look at the many contributions the Hispanic community makes in our state.

When it comes to education, it's not just back-to-school for kids - a Valley-based organization is helping adults achieve their dreams and proving to them it's never too late.

Wendy Munive sells colorful, authentic Mexican designs through her Scottsdale-based business, Azteca Traditions. Her jewelry isn't the only thing that's bright these days — so is her future!

"My husband tells me, 'you are persistent,'" explains Wendy. "'You don't stop.'"

Wendy says her business is booming right now; it's a life she had no idea even existed, but thanks to the Valley-based nonprofit Unlimited Potential, doors are opening for Wendy and so many others.

"I've seen my growth and how much I've grown, but the truth is I've really absorbed everything they've offered me."

"We are a bridge," explains Maricarmen Guzman with Unlimited Potential. "We are the people in this community that have the information first-hand."

Guzman says that information is giving power to the people Unlimited Potential helps in a variety of ways. Wendy earned her GED through the group, took English classes, and even got business training which she says gave her the confidence to branch out on her own.

"And my kids say, 'I never would have imagined seeing you the way I see you now,'" says Wendy. "So now it's like, wow, they really are watching me."

Many of the people Unlimited Potential helps are immigrants from Mexico. Consul General Jorge Mendoza Yescas says groups like Unlimited Potential are playing key roles in helping people build their own lives and become thriving members of our community.

For Wendy, it's not only about improving her own life, but also proving to her kids that it's possible at any age.

"My hope for them is that they look at me and they don't see me as the mom who was always at home but that they also see the professional version of me — as a mom who is empowered."

For more information on Unlimited Potential, head to their website.