Latina Entrepreneur Academy starts Monday

PHOENIX — In an effort to help minority women build their own businesses, Chicanos Por La Causa is hosting a Latina Entrepreneur Academy starting Monday.

In November, the organization is officially launching a women's business center at their complex near 11th Street and Buckeye Road.

It will be a space where women can get free business advice.

Leading up to the launch, they're holding a six-week course. It will be held both online and in-person, teaching women everything they need to know about starting their own business or allowing their current business to grow.

Director of Business Education and Consulting for CPLC Amber Cordova says minority women in particular face a lot of challenges.

"Especially if they are Spanish preferred, there is far less information available in Spanish then there is in English," Cordova said. "I think women in general, we often have the lion's share of the child bearing or schooling for our children."

She says transportation and limited availability on nights and weekends can also be a challenge. That is why the organization works to help women succeed.

Hasmik Chilingaryan is the owner of Kabob Grill N' Go, serving Mediterranean food near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

She says it was always her dream to open a restaurant and she was finishing construction before the pandemic hit, officially opening in May of 2020.

She said Chicanos Por La Causa's Prestamos program helped her eventually qualify for a grant to help stay afloat.

“I was facing really big difficulties to find the right program which would fit into my situation," she said. “I just want to tell all women that first of all, follow your dreams. Don’t give up and make sure you know here are real professionals."

