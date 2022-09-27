Dual language programs educate many students in the Valley

GILBERT, AZ — It's a full-on, immersive, interactive foreign language experience, and it's happening in our own backyard without ever stepping foot in a foreign country!

"We like to speak in Spanish a lot," explains Finley Pearson, a fifth-grade student at Gilbert Elementary School. "Whenever my mom asks me a question, we like to talk back in Spanish to learn more."

Pearson is part of the dual language immersion program at Gilbert Elementary. She's been part of the program since kindergarten and says, initially, she started off learning different words and phrases, but now, her Spanish had advanced to more conversational levels.

"Whenever my parents needed to ask someone something, they would just ask me to translate for them, which is really cool!"

At Gilbert Elementary, students spend half their day with one teacher in English and then switch for the other half of the day to be with their teacher who speaks Spanish.

Teachers tell ABC15 it's more than just picking up another language. Students are actually learning other grade-level content at the same time.

"In Spanish, we do math, science, and a lot of vocabulary," says Ivyette Romero, a first-grade teacher at Gilbert Elementary. "And then my partner teacher, she'll do about ten percent of math and ELA and social studies and a little science."

For Romero, who's been teaching in dual language programs for more than a decade, the most rewarding factor is seeing students finally start to understand that new language. She says the earlier a student starts learning that new language, typically the better.

"Just the fact that they pick it up so much easier than if you're an adult, they do pick it up and make it right away."

And science backs that up. According to a 2018 study from MIT, students who started learning that new language by age 10 are much more likely to achieve a level of proficiency similar to what you'd see in a native speaker.

"When the kids get that lightbulb, I love watching that," says Romero.

And Gilbert Elementary isn't the only school with a dual language program. ABC15 has heard from many districts who say they are currently offering similar courses and learning models.

We also stopped by Kyrene del Norte, in the Kyrene District, where students spend half their day in English and the other in Spanish.

It's a program that has a deep personal connection for one of the teachers.

"It's exciting that we are finally realizing if we just learn one language, that's not enough," explains Maria Salas Murphy who has spent the last three decades as a teacher in Valley schools.

She's currently in the Kyrene District, but in the 90s, when she was just starting out, she worked at Gibert Elementary and helped the district form what was one of the first dual language programs in the Valley.

"I was seeing the needs of our ELL population in Gilbert," she said. "Those students are near and dear to my heart because I was one of them. Being in junior high was a tough place to be not knowing English. But at the same time, realizing how valuable it is for them to keep going in Spanish."

Language skills aren't the only gift; students and teachers say it's also a wonderful way to learn about Hispanic culture.

"I think it just rounds out the students and I think culturally that's what we need," says Salas Murphy. "We need students who understand cultures other than their own and have that appreciation."

Pearson says getting to learn more about a culture different than her own has really opened her eyes.

"It's probably my favorite part of the whole dual language program. Whenever we get to Dia de Los Muertos is my favorite. Sometimes, we have a little parade. I used to do Folklorico here and the dancing — it was really fun."