WATCH: Looking at the health benefits of going camping

Camping season is getting closer in Arizona, and there are major health benefits to spending a few nights under the stars or even just an hour in nature.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti discusses how camping can boost your immunity, improve your sleep, and repair your mental health.

He says multiple studies in Japan have looked at the benefits of surrounding yourself in nature and connected boost in cortisol levels in just a half hour.

He also goes over ways to still get some of the benefits in your own home if tent life isn't for you, including reducing blue light exposure, purifying home air, and committing to better sleep hygiene.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Marvasti in the player above.