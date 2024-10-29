Valley mom shares importance of genetic testing after family cancer diagnosis

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, we want to highlight a story of hope and a call to action for you and your family.

One Valley mom's breast cancer diagnosis became a family diagnosis after she did genetic testing.

A cancer diagnosis for anyone is scary, but especially for a mom of four at the age of 40.

Pat Mersiowski wants to use her story to raise awareness about the importance of knowing your family's cancer history to potentially prevent cancer for generations to come.

"I wish I didn't have to go through something so dramatic in order to appreciate every day so much," Mersiowski told ABC15's Amelia Fabiano from her living room.

It was around this time of year 15 years ago that she went to her sister saying something was off.

"My sister's an OBGYN, and so, the day after Christmas, we were in the Nordstrom dressing room, and I said to Val, I said, 'Can you just feel this? What do you think?' And the look on her face made me realize that it was probably not good," Mersiowski said. "So, I went in January 7. They said there were eight to 10 lumps."

Her diagnosis: Stage 3B breast cancer.

"I was 40, and I had four kids, ages 4, 6, 8, and 10, so to try to do life with the kids like that, in addition to now hundreds of doctor appointments, and trying to figure out what the path was going to be, was a little overwhelming," she said.

After taking the time to research and get multiple doctors' opinions, she ended up doing 18 months of rigorous treatment, including a trial, chemotherapy, radiation, and a double mastectomy.

Her biggest piece of advice for anyone going through this is to do your research and know your resources.

The American Cancer Society was a huge one for her.

"When you do get the diagnosis, it is scary, it is overwhelming. There are resources out there that can help you," she said. "One of the greatest things about the American Cancer Society is that I look at it, and I think the most important piece to me, is the research side of it because I don't want my kids or grandkids to have to go through what I did."

One tool preventing her kids and grandkids from that is genetic testing.

Shortly after she was diagnosed, Mersiowski ended up testing positive for the breast cancer, or "BRCA," gene.

"It was a difficult thing to share with my family, but having that knowledge has been just so important," she said. "I've had family members that - many have gotten tested...some have chosen not to get tested. Many have done things differently because of their positive diagnosis, and I think that that's powerful."

Dr. Anish Meerasahib with the American Cancer Society said that, in general, a person's risk of getting breast cancer is about 12 percent. But, with the BRCA gene, it can shoot up to 80 percent.

"That's a huge risk. Imagine that woman finding that out when she is in [her] 20s or 30s. One hundred percent chance that breast cancer can be prevented by knowing this," Dr. Meerasahib said.

Now 15 years cancer-free, with two kids in college and two college graduates, there's not one second Mersiowski is wasting of the time that's been given to her.

"I want to watch [my children] make a difference in this world, and I'm able to, so I'm grateful," she said. "It's a good time to be alive."

It's recommended you ask your primary care provider or OBGYN about genetic testing. It's a simple blood test and you can get the results back in a matter of days.

Also, make sure you're getting those mammogram screenings and doing self-checks often.

Research from the National Cancer Institute shows that Arizona is below its recommended screening rates for women compared to the national average.

The American Cancer Society is always accepting donations for cancer research and resources for cancer patients and their families.