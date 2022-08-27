Thunderstorms' impact on asthma

PHOENIX — Valley fever resulting from blowing dust, parasites hiding in flood waters, our monsoon storms carry a number of health risks and studies show they can also trigger an asthma attack.

Incidents of thunderstorm asthma have been documented in the US and Australia. Surprisingly it's not the dust but the lightning the reaction.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti explains how the osmotic forces in lightning can rupture otherwise miniscule pollen grains and mold and then the wind releases them into the air making them easy to inhale.

In the video above Dr. Shad discusses the science and outlines ways to manage asthma in addition to traditional medicine and inhalers.