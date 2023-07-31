Signs, symptoms of heat illness in children and when to bring them to the emergency room

PHOENIX — Cooped up indoors these past few weeks because of that sweltering summer sun? You're not alone!

"It's hard to keep your kids safe inside and not wanting to go outside in the really high heat, which can be dangerous with them for sure," explains Dr. Keren Cedillos, an emergency room physician at Phoenix Children's.

Dr. Cedillos sees those dangers firsthand and says before kids even step foot in the hospital, parents play a pivotal and potentially life-saving role.

Nick Ciletti: In a lot of cases, kids just don't have the language or vocabulary to say, 'I don't feel right.'

Dr. Cedillos: Exactly. And some cues you can take - I'm hot, I'm thirsty, I'm tired - those are all things kids can say on a daily basis, but if you're outside and you are also hot and thirsty and tired, that may be a time to come inside, cool down, and find a different activity.

And of course. there are physical symptoms parents need should never ignore, especially if their child has spent any time outside.

Dr. Cedillos says some of those common symptoms include having a red, hot face and breathing fast and hard.

If your child does seem overheated, there are steps you can take at home first before going to the emergency room.

"Take their clothes off...and put them in a cool bath — doesn't have to be ice, just a cool bath. You can wet their clothes if you're outside and bring them in somewhere where there is airflow. And those kinds of things can help you cool down."

Dr. Cedillos explains a cool bath is better than an ice bath which may be a "shock to the system" and isn't the same as an adult athlete trying to do an ice bath after a workout.

Ciletti: When would it be time to bring a child here to the ER?

Dr. Cedillos: A good time to think about bringing them here is if they're altered in their mental status, so not making sense, they're passing out, they have persistent vomiting, or if they're hot to the touch but not sweating.

Dr. Cedillos says those could all be signs your child is suffering heat stroke, which can happen if their body temperature reaches 104º or more.

Ciletti: What is the biggest mistake parents make when it comes to heat-related illness in their kids?

Dr. Cedillos: I would say probably waiting too long to bring them inside - if the parents are already hot and starting to get symptoms, the children are going to have those symptoms and also waiting too long to come to the ER or even an urgent care.