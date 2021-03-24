Should we 'layer' one COVID-19 vaccine on top of another?

As vaccine appointments open up to Arizonans 16 and older, many people continue to wonder which vaccine offers the best protection.

Doctors generally recommend taking whichever one is available and not worrying too much about the specific manufacturer.

FULL COVERAGE: COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

One ABC15 viewer wrote in asking about using multiple brands, wondering if that would offer even more protection.

The viewer writes, "Are you even more protected if you get both sets of the Pfizer shots and the one Johnson & Johnson shot?"

We took that question to Dr. Ross Goldberg, the president of the Arizona Medical Association.

“It’s kinda like wearing a belt and suspenders thing. We're really not sure it's going to provide any benefit," says Dr. Goldberg.

While the MRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer do work differently than the Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine, all are effective in preventing severe disease.

Dr. Goldberg cautions data isn’t available to show what would happen if you layered one vaccine on top of another.

"So right now, no one is recommending you get as many vaccines as you can. As long as you get the two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna or single dose J & J, you should be OK,” says Dr. Goldberg.

The mission of ABC15's Health Insider series is to dive deeper into the things impacting your health and the health of those around you. We're going in-depth with expert advice from people who know it, see it every day in their work and study it. Have a story idea? Contact the team at HealthInsider@abc15.com.