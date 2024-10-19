Local cancer center offers free screenings, saying early detection is key to survival

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Cancer likely has impacted all of us, whether personally, or with someone we know.

4 in 10 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, and local organizations are doing their best to detect it early to give people a better chance at survival.

“If we identify and treat it early, then perhaps there’s a chance of cure," said Dr. Boo Ghe Low, a cancer doctor at Ironwood Cancer and Research Center.

Ironwood held an event bringing together current patients, survivors, and medical professionals.

While they're focused on outreach and awareness, they're also pushing for prevention by offering free preventative screenings.

Getting simple check-ups can be life-saving.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I had never really been sick a day in my life," Bill Krone said he was shocked when he was diagnosed with cancer.

He thought he just had a hernia, but decided to get checked by a doctor anyways. He's a two-year survivor of Lymphoma.

“if you got something you think is wrong with yourself, watch it, take care of it, don’t be afraid to ask about it," Krone said.

In October, the healthcare community focuses on breast cancer.

Together Pink Network helps support people in active treatment.

“We help with medical bills, rent, electric, utilities, just help them get through treatment as much as we can," Bill Blaikie, a volunteer said.

If caught early, the American Cancer Society says the survival rate for patients with breast cancer is 99%.

Ironwood is holding another free cancer screening and outreach breakfast on November 2. It is located at 5810 W Beverly Lane in Glendale and goes from 8-11 a.m.