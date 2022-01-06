Kill burnout! Eat and drink your way to a healthy, happier year

If you're emotionally exhausted from the chaos of the holiday season, feeling more energized and focused is as easy as making three simple changes.

Dr. Rebecca Jackson specializes in helping her patients boost brain power without prescription drugs. She tells ABC15 what you eat matters.

"We want to make sure that we're consistently fueling our brain with good, healthy fuels, like consistent protein throughout the day. Good healthy fats can really help to sustain that mood and energy."

She also says "good mood foods" are rich in folic acid and vitamin B12.

Eating things like kidney beans, lean beef, skinless chicken breast, and grilled salmon will help.

To get rid of brain fog, Dr. Jackson swears by an easy-to-find supplement.

"Using something as simple as MCT oil which is a good, healthy oil that you can add that to your coffee. You can add that to your tea and it doesn't have any taste or flavor. So doing that in a mid-afternoon can give your brain just a little added boost at a time where we often really slump with mood and energy."

Finally, she says it's important to move your body.

"So when you're feeling burnt out, you don't have to do something as overwhelming as going for a 45-minute run. Just take a few minutes to spike your heart rate. Get up and do some jumping jacks or some quick jump rope or go outside and go for a walk and get some fresh air. Engaging your large muscle groups and even spiking that heart rate. That's something you can do in one to three minutes can help to reset and reactivate your brain."