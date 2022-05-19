HonorHealth program aims to get more women screened for colon cancer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new HonorHealth program is aiming at getting more women screened for colon cancer after an alarming number of patients say they're too embarrassed to get a colonoscopy.

It's something many associate with older men but more women than ever before are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Now, the American Cancer Society is changing the suggested age for women to get a colonoscopy from 50 to the age of 45.

It's a procedure that offers a closer look at the entire large intestine, to check for inflamed tissue, abnormal growths, and ulcers.

Gastroenterologists use a colonoscope, a flexible instrument with a camera and light.

ABC15 asked Dr. Janet Reiser at North Valley Surgery Center in Scottsdale why these numbers are climbing.

"It may well have to do with diet and possibly high fructose corn syrup," Reiser, a gastroenterologist, said. She also says high fructose corn syrup might be a carcinogen and it's best to be avoided.

She suggests checking if high fructose corn syrup is in the food you're eating by checking package labels.

Doctor Reiser is among a group of female physicians at North Valley Surgery Center in Scottsdale.

She also tells ABC15 that a staggering number of women are too embarrassed to get a colonoscopy.

"A change in bowel habits, blood in the stools would be major symptoms. It's important to know, the symptoms may not be there and yet they may still be developing polyps and colon cancer."

To help patients who often delay care until they can see a female provider, Dr. Reiser and a group of other female gastroenterologists have created the Women Giving Care Program and more women are showing up to get screened.

From patient check-in to the recovery room, those who request the Women Giving Care program will be assigned to an all-female medical team.

Dr. Rucha Shahtells said, "I've had multiple patients say If I had known about this earlier I would have come sooner and thats really what we want."

She also tells ABC 15 that more women are showing up to get screened.

Male physicians are also available.

