Health Insider: Managing pain caused by arthritis

PHOENIX — Arthritis is the nation's #1 disability with 60 million adults suffering from it.

There are two types of arthritis; osteoarthritis is the wear of joint tissue, and rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks the joint tissue.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says the initial treatment is prescribing NSAIDS to reduce inflammation and relieve pain, but he says there are other ways to prevent and manage arthritis.

Dr. Shad says physical therapy, with targeted strength-building exercises, has been shown to prevent the need for surgery to areas like the knees or elbows. He says not moving can make the inflammation worse.

He also suggests a diet to fight inflammation like the Mediterranean Diet, focusing on extra virgin olive oil, nuts, seeds and avocado.

You can watch the full interview and guidance in the video player above.