Health Insider: Fighting allergies after Arizona's super-bloom this spring

PHOENIX — Arizona's super-bloom has been a treat for the eyes but not for the sinuses.

Pollen counts have continued to surge across the Valley and will continue to evolve as we head into summer.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti is sharing tips to help keep allergies at bay.

In the video above, he discusses the difference between allergy-induced sneezing and runny nose and an illness like a sinus infection.

He says any change in symptoms lasting more than 10 days along with pain in your sinuses is likely the result of an infection.

Dr. Shad says in addition to good housekeeping like changing clothes after being outside, showering quickly to remove pollen from your hair and body, and using a HEPA air purifier, you can also use herbs like stinging nettle to ward off allergies. Eating local honey can also help build immunity to some pollens.

