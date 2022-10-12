Eliminating racial disparities when it comes to breast cancer recovery, survival

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts are shining a light on the racial disparities that exist when it comes to treating the disease.

For example, the American Cancer Society says black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.

The ACS says mammogram rates are about equal among all racial groups, so what's behind these different outcomes?

The experts say it happens after patients get diagnosed.

Here's part of an interview ABC15's Nick Ciletti did with Dr. Arif Kamal, Chief Patient Officer with ACS.

Nick: "What should women of color do when they're getting that yearly mammogram? Or what are some ways they can take action for themselves?"

Dr. Kamal: "I think it's about self-empowerment and engagement and advocacy. And what I say to all my patients, regardless of background, is don't come to my appointment alone. Bring others with you because it's the others with you who will speak up and say, 'I have one more question for you,' or 'I forgot to ask about this,' or 'I really care about my sister, Dr. Kamal. Are you giving her the best treatment possible?' And I will tell you all oncologists will respond to that question in a positive light and they will ensure you I am giving her the best care possible."

