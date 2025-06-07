Eggs sold at Arizona Walmart stores recalled for possible salmonella contamination

A California company is recalling nearly 2 million dozens of eggs after possibly being contaminated with Salmonella.

August Egg Company is recalling brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs because of the possible contamination.

Seventy-nine people across seven states have gotten sick with the same outbreak strain of Salmonella that has been linked to eggs.

Twenty-one people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The eggs were distributed between February 3 and May 6, with sell by dates from March 4 through June 19 to Walmart locations in Arizona and eight other states.

The recalled eggs will have printed on the carton or package a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330, with the Julian Dates between 32 and 126.

The recalled eggs will be in fiber or plastic cartons.

For a full list of recalled products, see the CDC's recall announcement here.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, along with people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more serious infections.

If you purchased impacted eggs, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.