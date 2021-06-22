Can you get another COVID-19 vaccine to get freebies?

As the state and country move toward the next COVID-19 vaccination milestone, more businesses are offering incentives to get the shots.

Some people who got vaccinated early may be wondering what would happen if they got double vaccinated, either with the same brand or a different one, so they could get some freebies.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says don't do it.

"Be confident in the fact you've already gotten it, feel good about it. These incentives are really for people who've been on the fence or aren't sure. There may be a need for a booster, but it still remains to be seen depending on what the studies show," said Dr. Shad.

And while there has been a lot of talk about potentially needing a booster shot, Dr. Shad says anyone wanting to jump the gun and proactively get a third shot needs to hold off.

"This isn't about waiting for the government to get another dose, it's about waiting for science to tell you if it's safe and helpful to get another dose, so let's make that distinction," said Dr. Shad.

Dr. Shad points outside effects already elevate for some with the second dose. Now studies are underway with all three brands to see if side effects would increase again with a third shot and whether there truly is a benefit.

The mission of ABC15's Health Insider series is to dive deeper into the things impacting your health and the health of those around you. We're going in-depth with expert advice from people who know it, see it every day in their work and study it. Have a story idea? Contact the team at HealthInsider@abc15.com.


