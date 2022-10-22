Best ways to improve brain health

PHOENIX — Sticking to a consistent daily routine could improve your brain health as you age.

A recent study in JAMA Psychiatry looked at adults in their 70s and tracked their activity with wristbands.

They found those who consistently woke up by 7 a.m. and stayed active throughout the day did better on memory tests and brain teasers.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says similar to the Circadian rhythm our bodies also adjust to routines in eating and exercise.

To improve brain health he suggests a cleaner diet, regular cardio exercise as well as brain exercises.

He discusses this further in depth in the interview above.