Academic success for kids learning from home with ADHD

For kids living with ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, last year’s sudden departure from the classroom came with major concerns for parents.

Children with these learning challenges tend to thrive in a structured learning environment, face to face with a teacher. Many who also show impulsive tendencies can be easily distracted and have a low tolerance for frustration.

But, over the summer many educators worked to create opportunities for real connection with students through a computer screen. Structured lesson plans became shorter and lots of room was given to allow students to literally wiggle between subjects -- and that could be the reason many students who struggle with ADD saw academic success remotely.

Our ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Sanford Silverman says, “It could be that they are kids who don't have as much social interaction, and they could actually hyper-focus on something when there's less distractions out there. So that could be part of it."

The Scottsdale-based ADHD specialist also tells our Kaley O’Kelley, “You have to be open and flexible to what style of learning that you are successful at and capitalize on it.”

These pandemic-driven teaching choices may not have been made on purpose but they have presented positive learning opportunities for children with ADHD who may have struggled even more so learning from home.

