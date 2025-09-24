ABC15 listens to community after federal announcement linking Tylenol and autism

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is issuing a physician notice and beginning the process for updating safety labels for acetaminophen, linking its use during pregnancy to autism.

"Don't take Tylenol if you're pregnant and don't give Tylenol to your child when he's born," President Trump said.

Medical experts and public health officials have cautioned against drawing causal links between over-the-counter medications and autism without substantial peer‑reviewed evidence.

The maker of Tylenol, Kenvue, said the company stands with public health officials and believes there's no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has also released information that may be helpful to parents and those who are pregnant.

ABC15 is listening to the community, hearing from some who have questions and concerns about the new federal health guidance regarding Tylenol during pregnancy and autism rates. Watch the full report in the video player above.