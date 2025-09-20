ABC15 Listens: Some Arizonans struggling to get prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccines

Following updated guidelines, changes, and confusion around the latest COVID-19 vaccines, ABC15 has received multiple viewer messages and we're listening to your concerns.

The ABC15 Investigators recently spot-checked Valley pharmacies, and our team found COVID-19 booster shots available at many locations. However, multiple pharmacy employees said the vaccines could only be administered with a prescription to people who are either 65 or older or have underlying conditions.

"Banner primary care physicians will not issue prescriptions so you can get a Covid shot," one viewer wrote to ABC15. "My wife has lung problems, her primary doctor is Banner and they said they refused to issue a prescription of the Covid vaccine..."

Another viewer shared: "I am a senior, 65 years old, retired Registered Nurse with asthma, and I am having extreme difficulty getting a Covid-19 vaccine. Walgreens told me I need a prescription, and I called my doctor at Banner and was told Banner made the 'executive decision' to not provide any prescriptions for the Covid vaccine. Not to anyone who has an underlying condition or who is over 65."

"Every September, I get Flu and COVID boosters," another person said. "...But today when I tried to schedule the vaccinations, I learned that the Covid vax is not available to me! My friends and I are being denied the vaccine. We are elderly and/or immunocompromised...This is a medical crisis brewing for a blowup!"

ABC15 is looking into these reported issues, including those from people who say they are struggling to get prescriptions, specifically through Banner Health. Watch above as ABC15 Listens to who plans to get the COVID-19 booster this year.