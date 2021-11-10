Watch

Feds seek maximum sentence for QAnon Shaman for role in January 6 Capitol riot

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman, is facing a potential 51 months in prison for taking part in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FILE - This undated file image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to a felony obstruction charge for his part in the Capitol riot. Chansley is known for having stormed the Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Outfitted with his spear, horns and fur, Chansley, who lives in Phoenix, was among the most recognizable participants in the riot.

In September, he pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Prosecutors are asking for the stiffest penalty under federal sentencing guidelines — from 41 to 51 months.

Court documents reveal Chansley repeatedly refused to listen to police officers’ commands inside the Capitol and his brandishing of a spear-tipped flagpole.

Chansley’s attorneys have not yet submitted a sentencing recommendation with the court.

His sentencing is set for November 17.

