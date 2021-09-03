Watch
Arizona man who wore horns in riot pleads guilty to felony

AP
FILE - This undated file image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to a felony obstruction charge for his part in the Capitol riot. Chansley is known for having stormed the Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
WASHINGTON, DC — An Arizona man who sported face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns when he joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge.

Jacob Chansley is now seeking release from jail while he awaits sentencing.

Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Chansley was among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to force its way into the Capitol building and was widely photographed in the Senate chamber with a flagpole topped with a spear.

RELATED: Judge denies release of Arizona man who donned bearskin headdress during Capitol riot

A prosecutor estimated Chansley would face 41 to 51 months in prison under sentencing guidelines. He has been jailed for nearly eight months since his arrest.

