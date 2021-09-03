Arizona man who wore horns in riot pleads guilty to felony

WASHINGTON, DC — An Arizona man who sported face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns when he joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge.

Jacob Chansley is now seeking release from jail while he awaits sentencing.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Chansley was among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to force its way into the Capitol building and was widely photographed in the Senate chamber with a flagpole topped with a spear.

A prosecutor estimated Chansley would face 41 to 51 months in prison under sentencing guidelines. He has been jailed for nearly eight months since his arrest.