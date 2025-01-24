US Navy gives Hamilton High students in-depth look into STEM careers

CHANDLER, AZ — Members of the US Navy are giving Hamilton High School students an in-depth look into possible STEM careers.

The presentation gives students a hands-on look to help them explore life after high school using virtual reality.

It also provides students with a look at certain careers within the Navy's Strike Group.

The new "Strike Group" is named after the Navy's forward deployment known as a Carrier Strike Group, which uses leading-edge technology to keep the nation safe.

