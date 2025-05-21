Heard, Dunbar elementary schools in Phoenix preparing to close their doors

PHOENIX — The days are numbered for two schools in the Phoenix Elementary School District.

Heard and Dunbar elementary schools are set to close on Thursday, which is the end of the school year.

The district's board voted to close the schools, citing concerns of declining enrollment, in March.

Dunbar Elementary, just north of 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road, celebrated its 100th year this year, but this will also be its last.

More than 500 students will be affected by the two schools closing. The district says Dunbar Elementary has 123 students, whereas Heard Elementary has 444.

The school closings are not the only cost-cutting measures approved by the district's board.

They also voted unanimously to reduce or eliminate positions, including some bus attendants and drivers, teachers, nurses, instructional assistants, and more, for a savings of more than $8 million.

In anticipation of losing about 20% in Title funding, the district also voted unanimously to eliminate or reduce some Title-funded positions. The reduction will reportedly save more than $3 million of that funding, according to documents obtained by ABC15.