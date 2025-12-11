Cartwright School District weighing option of going back to five-day school weeks

PHOENIX — The Cartwright School District has been on a four-day school schedule for the last several years after COVID, and now, the district and its board are considering moving back to five days a week.

Some district leaders feel it will be more beneficial for students to go back to school five days a week to help with academics and lead to fewer absences in high school when they transition from the elementary district to the high school district that goes all five days.

The district moved its staff to four days in 2023and saw a higher retention rate and better hiring rate with a four-day schedule.

Of the staff that responded to the survey this school year about the potential new schedule, about 70% told the district they don’t intend to come back if the district changes back to five days. There are also operational costs to going to school for an additional day.

Watch the full story in the video player above.