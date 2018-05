Over a dozen incidents have occurred in the Valley so far this year.

As of May 15, a total of 13 wrong-way incidents have taken place on Valley freeways, according to media reports.

Of those 13 incidents, four wrong-way drivers were stopped by authorities before a crash took place.

For reference, the Valley experienced a total of 23 wrong-way incidents in all of 2017, according to media reports.

Click on each point on the map below for details on each media-reported wrong-way incident in the Valley this year.