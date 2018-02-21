TSA: Record 104 guns found in carry-ons at US airports in week-long period

Flying and firearms don't mix, but officials are discovering a record number of guns in travelers' carry-on baggage.

The Transportation Safety Administration on Tuesday said from February 5 through 11, agents found 104 firearms inside carry-on bags at airports around the nation, setting a new record for a week-long period.

Of the 104 firearms discovered, 87 were loaded and 38 had a round of ammunition chambered, according to the TSA.

Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport had the most firearm discoveries during this period, with a total of 11. Four guns were found in carry-on bags at Sky Harbor Airport.

Take a look at the map to see how many guns were found at each airport during the one-week period.