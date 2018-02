Are you ready for a new set of emojis?

On Wednesday, The Unicode Consortium released Emoji 11.0, which includes a finalized list of 157 new emojis.

The newest additions include red hair, hot and cold faces, superheroes, pirate flags, mosquitoes, and lobsters.

Expect to see these emojis on your phones later this year in future updates.

Take a look at all of the new emojis here.

Is there an emoji missing that you want? The consortium is accepting submissions with renderings through the end of March.