How does your city rank for violent crime?

Using the latest FBI crime data, ABC15 compared 15 different Valley cities by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Of the Valley cities looked at, Buckeye, Paradise Valley, and Gilbert took the top ranks for lowest violent crime rates, respectively.

Phoenix, Casa Grande, and Tempe had the highest violent crime rates of the 15 cities we compared.

Click on each city in the map to see detailed crime data from 2016.