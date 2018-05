Is the shoe pink and white or gray and blue?

On Wednesday, a tweet from the account @TFILDOLANS sparked a huge viral debate, similar to the dress color argument over two years ago.

What do you think?

What colour is this pic.twitter.com/uGflVxsAEt — the shoe thing (@TFILDOLANS) October 11, 2017

Thankfully, the same person who tweeted out the original viral photo also tweeted an update.

Later in the day, @TFILDOLANS confirmed the shoe's true colors as pink and white.

THE REAL SHOE IS PINK & WHITE OKAY⁉️

The second pic was with flash & darkened, so it looks teal & gray. (depends on what lighting ur in) pic.twitter.com/FlbO3OEEuC — alisha🎃 (@dolansmalik) October 11, 2017

