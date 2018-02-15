Mass shootings in the U.S.: 346 mass shootings occurred in 2017

It's shocking. It's sad. And it shouldn't happen. Again.

The festival took place near the Mandalay Bay on Sunday night on the Vegas strip.

Arizona officials and national lawmakers have shared their reactions after Sunday's tragic events.

First responders, doctors, military members and ordinary people all united to help save the lives of those shot during the attack.

It's a sad day for the nation as yet another mass shooting occurred in the U.S.

His brother is a multi-millionaire real estate investor. His father was on the FBI's Most Wanted list.

Last year's total count of mass shootings was fewer than in 2016.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a total of 346 mass shooting incidents occurred in 2017.

Comparatively, 2016 saw a total of 384 mass shootings. See statistics for other years here.

There doesn't seem to be an official definition for a "mass shooting" in the United States, but according to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is described as four or more individuals being shot or killed in the same general time and location. 

The F.B.I. has defined "mass killing" and "mass murderer".

The F.B.I. defines a "mass killing" as the killing of three or more people in a public place, but the federal agency also defines a "mass murderer" as someone who has killed four or more people in the same location.

The Gun Violence Archive lists itself as a not-for-profit organization that documents gun violence and gun crime nationally.

It should be noted that 5 of the 346 incidents are not shown on the map.

