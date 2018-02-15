Last year's total count of mass shootings was fewer than in 2016.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a total of 346 mass shooting incidents occurred in 2017.

Comparatively, 2016 saw a total of 384 mass shootings. See statistics for other years here.

There doesn't seem to be an official definition for a "mass shooting" in the United States, but according to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is described as four or more individuals being shot or killed in the same general time and location.

The F.B.I. has defined "mass killing" and "mass murderer".

The F.B.I. defines a "mass killing" as the killing of three or more people in a public place, but the federal agency also defines a "mass murderer" as someone who has killed four or more people in the same location.

The Gun Violence Archive lists itself as a not-for-profit organization that documents gun violence and gun crime nationally.

It should be noted that 5 of the 346 incidents are not shown on the map.