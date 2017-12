Say hi to the Phoenix Zoo's new baby giraffe and her herd!

The Phoenix Zoo has a total of six giraffes, including baby Siku, her mother, Sunshine, and her dad, Miguu. ABC15 was invited to hang out with the giraffes as they ventured onto the savanna.

Jump inside the giraffes' barn and hang out with one giraffe, Makope, using the 360º video.

You might want to go see Siku at the Phoenix Zoo soon because her residency here is not guaranteed.

As part of the species survival plan, it is possible that Siku may be transferred to another zoo as early as 1-year-old. This possible move, according to zoo staff, is part of an effort to protect the quickly dwindling giraffe species.