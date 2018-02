The recent Florida school shooting is now considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

With the tragic loss of 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it ranks seventh in the list of deadliest mass shootings ever in this country.

RELATED: When, where mass shootings have occurred in 2018

Click on each circle in the map below for more information on each incident.

It should be noted that these death counts do not include the death of the shooter(s).

See the full list below: