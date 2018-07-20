Credit card skimmers in Arizona: 50 found since January 2018

Of the 50 credit card skimmers found at gas stations around our state so far in 2018, almost half were found in the month of May.

According to data from the Arizona Weights and Measures Services Division, 17 credit card skimmers were located by officials since June 1. The most recent skimmer was located on July 5 near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

A total of 18 skimmers were found around the Valley in May.

Take a look at the map below to see where skimmers were found so far in 2018.

Weights and Measures investigators say the devices they are finding are becoming more complex, including some utilizing Bluetooth technology to remotely access card information.

From January 2017 through May 2018, officials have found 89 credit card skimmers at 72 locations around Arizona.

Agency officials tell ABC15 they are now working with gas pump technicians, encouraging them to report skimming devices so they can better track them and look for trends.