Almost two dozen candidates have filed to fill Trent Franks' vacant seat in Congressional District 8.

In December, Franks announced his resignation amid health issues with his wife. It was also revealed that Franks had discussed surrogacy with two of his female staffers.

As of February 21, a total of 22 candidates have officially filed for the seat -- which covers Glendale, Peoria, and other West Valley cities -- with the Federal Election Commission.

Take a look at the full list below: