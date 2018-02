Did your favorite brewery make the list?

The Arizona Department of Liquor has released a preliminary list of microbreweries across the state, along with how much each brewery produced in 2017.

RELATED: Arizona Beer Week: 200 events for beer lovers

Take a look at the map below to see which microbreweries across the state produced the most beer in 2017.

Top 10 AZ microbreweries, by gallons produced - 2017

Huss Brewing Company - 415,348 gallons produced Barrio Brewing Company - 392,553 gallons produced Dragoon Brewing Company - 221,186 gallons produced Lumberyard Brewing Company - 205,023 gallons produced Mother Road Brewing Company - 144,002 gallons produced Oak Creek Brewing Company - 133,722 gallons produced Uncle Bear's Brewhouse & Grill - 129,146 gallons produced Mudshark Brewery - 106,213 gallons produced Phoenix Ale Brewery - 104,346 gallons produced O.H.S.O. Eatery & Brewery - 87,144 gallons produced

This data is considered preliminary, as the Arizona Department of Liquor has not received data from every microbrewery for 2017. This list will be updated if changes occur.