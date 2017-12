The calf was born in good health on Dec. 8, according to caretakers.

Staff said that the calf will remain indoors with her mom and "aunts" (other females in the herd) until January or February.

The hope is to have the calf out on the savanna as soon as possible.

She is currently unnamed, but a choice will soon be made by zoo staff.

RELATED: Hang out with Phoenix Zoo's baby giraffe in 360º view

A gerenuk, or giraffe gazelle, is a species of antelope that is typically found in different parts of Africa.

Check out the adorable calf in the video player above!