PHOENIX - ABC15 has created an interactive map of sex offenders who live in the Valley, using data obtained from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

This map only shows registered sex offenders who live in the Valley that have a designated address in the obtained dataset.

The map has a total of more than 4,000 offenders in the Valley, which makes up over half of the approximately 7,100 offenders on the obtained list.

For a fullscreen view of the Valley sex offender map, click here.

This data was obtained on February 7 and is current to that date. Blue points are level 2 sex offenders, while red points are level 3 sex offenders.

This data is automatically populated onto the map, utilizing Google's services and the Arizona Department of Public Safety's data.