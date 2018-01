PHOENIX - Authorities say two people were arrested in Phoenix over the New Year's holiday on allegations that they fired a gun into the air.

Phoenix police saw a 33 percent decrease in shots-fired calls between Sunday and Monday when compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to data from the Phoenix Police Department, the number of shots fired calls saw yearly increases over the holiday, with this past holiday period being the exception.

Take a look at the charts below for a year-by-year breakdown of shots fired calls over the NYE holiday.

They have taken efforts over the years to educate the public on the perils of celebratory gunfire.

A law that increased the penalty for random or celebratory gunfire with city limits was inspired by the death of 14-year-old Shannon Smith.

A stray bullet fired into the air a mile away killed Smith in the backyard of her Phoenix home during the summer of 1999.