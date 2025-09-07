YCSO looking for help locating suspects in reported assault at Granite Basin Lake

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who they say assaulted two hikers at Granite Basin Lake Saturday morning.

YCSO officials say at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, two hikers on Trail 261 ran into another couple walking a large brown dog.

After a short conversation, the man allegedly started punching one of the victims multiple times.

When the other victim tried to intervene, she was attacked by the woman.

The assault continued until the man reportedly pulled out a small black handgun and pointed it at one of the victims.

The man and woman reportedly left the area after pulling the gun out.

The victims sustained minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital, according to YCSO.

The male suspect is described as being white, in his 30s or 40s, with a thin build and slight facial stubble.

The female suspect is described as being white, in her 30s or 40s, with long blonde hair.

If you were in the Granite Basin Lake area Saturday morning, including the trails, parking lots, or campgrounds, and may have seen this couple, you are asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232, or online at their website.