Woman to serve 5 years for hurting Phoenix police officer in hit-and-run

PHOENIX — A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for injuring a Phoenix police officer in a hit-and-run late last year.

52-year-old Elizabeth Eaton was sentenced Thursday for leaving the scene of a serious injury accident in Maricopa County court.

At about 12:30 a.m. on December 27, 2021, a Phoenix motorcycle officer was hit while traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road at 26th Avenue.

[12:27 PM] Klapper, Clayton

In surveillance video obtained by ABC15, a dark-colored van can be seen making a left turn in front of the motorcycle officer, causing a crash. The officer was then thrown into the air, landing on the ground.

The driver, identified by police as Eaton, did not stop and left the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he required surgery for a leg injury.

Phoenix police officials say Eaton was located later that day in the area of 18th Avenue and Glendale.

According to court records, Eaton had a previous DUI conviction in 2002, but drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this collision.