Woman arrested in connection to Phoenix motorcycle officer hit and run

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested in connection to Monday's hit and run that left a Phoenix police officer hospitalized.

The Phoenix Police Department announced Tuesday that 52-year-old Elizabeth Eaton was arrested after detectives developed probable cause for her arrest.

🚨ARREST MADE🚨

52yo Elizabeth Eaton has been arrested after #PPDVCU detectives worked diligently to develop probable cause for her arrest. She is accused of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision that left our motor officer injured lying in the road yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RRG6XWoih2 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 28, 2021

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, a Phoenix motorcycle officer was hit while traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road at 26th Avenue.

Surveillance video: Viewer discretion advised

In a surveillance video obtained by ABC15, a dark-colored van was seen making a left turn in front of the motorcycle officer which caused a crash. The officer was then thrown into the air, landing on the ground.

The driver, identified by police as Eaton, did not stop and left the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he required surgery for a leg injury. He is said to be recovering.

Phoenix police officials say Eaton was located at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 18th Avenue and Glendale.

Investigators located the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, parked in Eaton's backyard near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The vehicle had damage matching the crash and other damage seen in the video surveillance video, police said.

She has been booked at the Maricopa County Jail where charges are pending.