Hit-and-run driver leaves officer hurt near 26th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a Phoenix officer hurt.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, a motorcycle officer was traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road at 26th Avenue when he was hit by a driver who turned left in front of him.

The driver did not stop or remain at the scene. Police are looking for a dark-colored minivan.

The officer, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered a serious leg injury that required immediate surgery, according to Phoenix police officials.

ONLY ON 15: Surveillance video captures the moment a @PhoenixPolice Officer riding a motorcycle, was hit by a driver on 26th Ave & Bethany Home Road around 1am.



Police are still looking for the driver, who left the scene.



The officer is recovering in the hospital. | @abc15 pic.twitter.com/cYLFGOBxuo — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) December 27, 2021

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

