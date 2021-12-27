Watch
Hit-and-run driver leaves officer hurt near 26th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

Police searching for hit and run driver near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Dec 27, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a Phoenix officer hurt.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, a motorcycle officer was traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road at 26th Avenue when he was hit by a driver who turned left in front of him.

The driver did not stop or remain at the scene. Police are looking for a dark-colored minivan.

The officer, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered a serious leg injury that required immediate surgery, according to Phoenix police officials.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

