Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman seriously hurt after being stabbed near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix

No information has been released on a possible suspect
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was stabbed in west Phoenix on Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along 75th Avenue north of McDowell Road for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or visit their website.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen