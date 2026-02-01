Woman seriously hurt after being stabbed near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was stabbed in west Phoenix on Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along 75th Avenue north of McDowell Road for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or visit their website.