Woman in custody after allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after she allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received the report of a stolen Amazon truck around 4 p.m.

Officers started checking neighborhoods for the vehicle. It was spotted near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

She eventually stopped the truck on the westbound I-10 offramp at 91st Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect while she was on foot.

It is unclear if any packages were taken during the theft.