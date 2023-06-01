Woman facing federal charges after attacking TSA agents at Sky Harbor in April

PHOENIX — A woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly attacked three TSA officers while passing through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in late April.

The 19-year-old was indicted on May 17 by a federal grand jury in the District of Arizona court, and is facing three counts of assault on TSA officers, and three counts of interference with airport security screening personnel.

The indictment alleges on the morning of April 25, the woman was going through security in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor when she became upset with TSA agents because they would not let her through security with an apple juice drink.

The indictment adds that during the incident, she reportedly grabbed one officer by the hair and forced their head down against a table, hitting the officer's head multiple times. She reportedly elbowed another TSA agent in the head, and bit a third officer's hair.

Two of the three TSA officers were taken to the hospital after the attack. Both have since been released.

The United States Attorney's Office says each count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. Assault on a Federal Officer with contact and during the commission of another felony carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. Each conviction for Interference with Airport Security Screening Personnel carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.