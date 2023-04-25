Three TSA officers attacked, injured at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX — Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Tuesday.

Just before 6 a.m., TSA officers working at checkpoint D in Terminal 4 were attacked by a female traveler, according to officials.

It reportedly happened during the security screening process. As a result, three officers were injured and the checkpoint was closed.

Phoenix police officers were called to the scene and arrested the 19-year-old woman.

Officials have not said what led to the attack.

Two of the injured TSA officers were taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries and have since been released.

A TSA spokesperson released the following statement regarding the attack:

This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler.

We continue to monitor the recoveries of the employees involved in this incident and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. TSA will also pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler.

