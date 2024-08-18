Woman dead, man in custody after shooting near 130th Street and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Saturday evening in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say they were called to a home near 130th Street and Shea Boulevard for what was originally reported as an accidental shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Details are limited as to what led up to the shooting, but police have learned that the shooting was not accidental.

Scottsdale police have confirmed to ABC15 that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

A man and a child were also reportedly in the home at the time of the shooting, according to Scottsdale police.

The man was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation.