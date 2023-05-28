Woman dead after hit-and-run crash near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 4 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before they arrived.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No information has been released about the vehicle or driver that left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.